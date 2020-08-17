Gas reserves in UGS of Ukraine increased by more than 50%
Photo: delo.ua
Reserves in UGS of Ukraine are growing rapidly
Now the gas reserves more nearly 7 billion cubic meters more compared with the inventory on the same date in 2019.
Ukraine increased natural gas reserves in underground storages since the beginning of the injection season at 50,84%, or $ 8,040 billion cubic meters – up to 23,854 billion cubic meters.
This is evidenced by the operational data of the Operator of the gas transportation system of Ukraine on Monday, August 17.
Now more gas reserves by 40.3%, or $ 6,849 billion cubic meters compared with the inventory on the same date in 2019 (17,005 billion cubic meters).
Just for the day on August 15 Ukraine exceeded nearly 112 million cubic meters of gas. While sporty gas from the EU amounted to only 42 million cubic meters – the entire amount received from Slovakia.
Last week it became known that Ukraine has updated a new record for gas reserves by pumping into underground storage 23,065 billion cubic meters.
According to Ukrtransgaz, downloading billion cubic meters of gas it took just over a week.
