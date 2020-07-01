Gas transit through Ukraine fell by 45%
Photo: delo.ua
In the Western direction was pretransitive 22.9 billion cubic meters of gas
For six months in 2020, the Operator of the Ukrainian GTS under the new transit agreement between Naftogaz and Gazprom pretransitional 24.9 billion cubic meters of gas. This is 45% less than in the first half of the past year – 45.1 billion cubic m. About it reports a press-service OHTSU Wednesday, July 1.
It is noted that since the beginning of the year Gazprom fully calculated for the entire amount of the booked capacity, of which up to half of used 78%. For its part OHTSU performs all daily applications and will continue to provide uninterrupted transportation of gas to European countries.
“In the Western direction was pretransitive 22.9 billion cubic meters of gas. In particular, in Poland – 18 billion cubic meters Slovakia – 16.9 billion cubic meters, Hungary – 4.2 billion cubic meters In the direction of the TRANS-Balkan transit amounted to 1.9 billion cu. m. Of these, 0.4 billion cubic meters in Romania and 1.5 billion cubic meters to Moldova”, – stated in the message.
It is also noted that in the first half of 2020 in the mode of short-haul test was carried out transit operations on routes Slovakia-Hungary, Slovakia-Poland and Hungary-Slovakia, and also from the customs warehouse in Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.
We will remind, in June the transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian GTS has increased dramatically – by 50%. This is due to a shutdown for repair of the pipeline Turkish stream.
Note that in January-may, Gazprom exported to the EU 20 billion cubic meters through Ukrainian gas transportation system, which is twice lower than last year.
