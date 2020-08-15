GASI reform: the Ministry of community development called the main task
The main task of the Ministry of development of communities and territories to divide EXTINGUISH into two new bodies — the State Inspectorate of urban planning and Public service Department of urban planning. This was stated by the Minister of community development and territory Alexei Chernyshev in an interview with Mind.
“Reform GASI based on the principle of personal Declaration: start of construction or the compliance of architectural projects. And fixing the unconditional legal responsibility, including criminal, involved, technical supervision, architects, developers. So this is happening in developed countries”, — said Chernyshov.
According to him, currently in the active phase is the creation of the State inspection of urban development. It is already registered, gain people, said the Minister.
The third Department, whose job is to create rules, can, in his words, to fulfill the Ministry of community development and territory.
Last week Chernyshev signed the staffing of the new Agency, the next step is the bill which provides for the creation of two structures instead of EXTINGUISH, the newspaper writes.
13 March, President Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine eliminate the State architectural and construction inspection.
Instead of the State architectural and building inspection, the government will create three new bodies for the registration of construction projects, their technical regulation and control.
