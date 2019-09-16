Gasol became the second player in the history who in one year won the playoffs of the NBA and the world Cup
Marc Gasol
In the final men’s world Cup 2019 met the teams of Spain and Argentina.
A landslide victory with a score of 95:75 was won by the Europeans.
Spanish national team center Marc Gasol reiterated a historic achievement. He became the second player in history, who in one year won the playoffs of the NBA and the world Cup.
To him this was possible only with Lamar Odom in 2010, which, speaking for “Los Angeles Lakers”, became in that year the world champion USA national team.
Recall that in the NBA Gasol stands for “Toronto”.