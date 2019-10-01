Gastric cancer, gastritis and ulcers have similar symptoms: how to distinguish between them?
Italian experts spoke about the similarity of the symptoms of gastric cancer, gastritis and ulcers. To distinguish cancer from other diseases help additional manifestations of the disease.
According to doctors, at an early stage of gastric cancer bright obvious symptoms of the disease may be absent, this writes a number of sources. Experts say that the risk of developing stomach cancer include primarily men who have reached the age of 55, and people who eat a lot of salted and smoked foods.
If the operation was carried out on the stomach, it also increases the chances of getting cancer.
According to experts, the development of oncological process may specify the symptoms, many of which seem harmless. In particular, if become frequent phenomena such as bloating after eating, abdominal pain, heartburn, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, constipation, increased weakness and fatigue, difficult swallowing food, blood in the vomit and stool, it is necessary to contact the doctor and talk about it, get tested.
Ulcer people can notice similar symptoms, but in smaller amounts and not frequently repeated, experts noted.
As for gastritis, this digestive ailment can speak changes such as frequent belching, discomfort and pain in the left upper abdomen.