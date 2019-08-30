Gastritis: 5 facts that are useful to all
Doctors reported that a growing number of residents who are sick with gastritis.
Gastritis does not appear from eating dry. According to doctors, the main cause of gastritis is unhealthy diet, and the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (Helicobacter pylori), which easily adapts to the acidic environment of the stomach and causes the inflammation of its walls. Infection by bacteria occurs through household items (dishes), hygiene items (toothbrushes), kissing.
Soups are not protected from the occurrence of gastritis. There is a popular belief that the first meals reduce the risk of developing digestive diseases. But that’s not true. According to statistics, less often gastritis hurt the British, the Japanese and the Germans, who almost do not eat soups.
Gastritis may have no symptoms. Abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, etc. are all manifestations of various diseases of the gastrointestinal tract – but not gastritis. In many cases, gastritis does not appear. To help identify it is not external symptoms but tissue analysis of the stomach wall, which is obtained by gastroscopy.
Drugs can damage the stomach, but gastritis is not caused.Aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (analgesic and antipyretic) have the ability to “burn” the lining of the stomach. This can result in a condition similar to gastritis, but essentially gastritis it is not.
Stress doesn’t cause gastritis, but worsens it. Today there is no sufficient medical evidence that stress leads to the development of gastritis. At the same time, anxiety and excitement can contribute to the increased secretion of acid in the stomach and thus, exacerbate the pain of acute gastritis.