Gastroenterologist called food rules in the road
Doctor-gastroenterologist Alexey Paramonov on the rules to eat on the road, through which people will be able to avoid problems with digestion. We are talking about flights, travels by train or on road trips, especially during the summer season.
First of all, the specialist advised not to drink before the journey and during it the berries, cabbage and legumes, as these foods will cause flatulence and weaken the chair. In this list you should also add some milk if the person has lactose intolerance.
When the tendency of the body to diarrhea expert advice “lean” before going to foods without dietary fiber. We are talking about rice, pasta, chicken breast, bread, cheese, sausages. In ordinary life, these products are not very good for health, but for a short time of the move is perfect. If the risk of diarrhea is too high, should be taken half an hour before the departure of loperamide, and also take these pills with you.
When there is a tendency to constipation, the move will only exacerbate this problem. Gastroenterologist recommends in this case to limit consumption of different snacks – candy, crackers, chocolate and so on.
On the road it is better to drink plain water, not juice or soda. The drink should be plentiful, so that the body does not dehydrate, especially in hot weather.
On the road with a better take home-made crackers, apples, and other usual human fruit, but the idea of eating on the trip fried “chicken” should be abandoned, since it may deteriorate during the journey.