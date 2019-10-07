Gastroenterologist dispelled myths about sunflower oil
Currently, many gourmets and followers of healthy lifestyle speak is not the best way on sunflower oil. Gastroenterologist dispelled many of the myths about this product, calling useful properties.
The manufacturers try to offer customers the unrefined oil, as they contain beneficial compounds and not so much hazardous to health as treated product. Doctor Alexey Paramonov considers such an attitude to the incorrect diet. In his opinion, each product is useful, if used as directed. Unrefined oil to add to salads and to fry on it is not recommended, even if talking about this brochures. In this case we are talking about marketing gimmicks, not related to reality. In addition, specialist is not ready to confirm that the squeeze of olives significantly more useful sunflower. This is largely the wrong judgment.
The expert advises to any oil be treated with caution. This product is not recommended to drink on an empty stomach, because the fat shot, and starts active stimulation of the gallbladder and pancreas. People with gallstone disease, can cause exacerbation and the need for surgical intervention.