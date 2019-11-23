Gate without a fence: the network showed another photo of the “achievements” in Russia
In Cherepovets, the Russian leadership clinic installed an iron gate with a lock without a fence to which was attached would be the gate.
Photo with a gate without a fence on Twitter published blogger with the nickname “the Crimean banderovets”.
Note that every night the gates are locked on a key, and in the morning they open.
“At the railway polyclinic in Russian Cherepovets opened (solemnly?) gate without a fence. On the gate even has a castle. Every morning the watchman opens and closes on a schedule… Not that country called Honduras”, such an ironic post he left under the photos.
and balcony doors in the kindergarten. And in the village of Gorica in the Tver region boasted new garbage site.
