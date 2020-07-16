Gates, Musk, Apple: hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of celebrities and large companies
Hackers broke into Twitter accounts of celebrities, and offered to send them bitcoins, BBC reports. For the time that the messages remained on the pages of public figures and large companies, ordinary users managed to Scam more than 100 thousand dollars.
Twitter accounts of many famous people suffered a large-scale hacking on Wednesday evening, July 15. Unknown hackers have placed in them the same messages with the offer to earn bitcoins.
“All of the bitcoins sent to the address below, will return in double. If you send $ 1000, I’ll pay $ 2000. Only do it for 30 minutes,” reads the message on Twitter businessman Elon musk.
The message was fixed and hung at the top of the tape for a few minutes, after which it was removed. Users in the comments joked and said what is written, most likely — fake. Writes IXBT, despite this, many still decided to try your luck. The total amount of remittances for a few minutes, exceeded 100 thousand dollars.
Similar messages appeared in the accounts of the billionaire and founder Microsoft bill gates, the head of Amazon Jeff Bezos, rapper Kanye West, former U.S. President, Barack Obama, candidate for President of the United States Democratic party Joe Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and many other famous people and big companies, including Apple and Uber. Visit the Apple after hacking disappeared messages.
As reported Securitylab.ru unprecedented hacking Twitter could be carried out using internal tools. Who took responsibility for the incident, the cybercriminals were able to bribe an employee of the social network.
Judging by the identical tweets, attacks on the pages of “stars” was coordinated. After some time, the administration of Twitter has detected malicious activity and blocked the ability to post to the owners of verified accounts. Messages of hackers have been removed.
Although Twitter did not specify how it was carried out cyber-attacks, publishing Motherboard reports that cybercriminal circles there is an exchange of screenshots of internal tools administration of the social network. With their help, attackers could hack into star accounts, resetting account, e-mail, and then restoring the passwords.
Motherboard journalists even managed to talk with the person responsible for hacking by cyber criminals. According to them, they paid employee of Twitter, with the help of internal tools and he changed the email to which was attached an account of celebrities.
So if it really was, is not known. However, almost simultaneous break-ins for multiple user accounts protected with two-factor authentication, suggests that the attackers didn’t just hacking into individual user accounts, but had at least indirect access to the tools Twitter.
A year ago the hacking has been the Executive Director of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. Hackers published the account in his offensive racist statements. Then the company said that the incident occurred due to holes in the security system of the mobile operator. Presumably, the hackers gained access to the account Dorsey by substitution SIM card.
