‘Gateway to America’: how millions of immigrants came to the USA through Ellis island
Sixty-five years ago, on 12 November 1954, a Norwegian merchant seaman named Arne Peterssen was the last immigrant passed through Ellis island. Later in the same month, the ferry “Ellis island” finally settled on the island in the Harbor of new York, immigration and the port was closed forever, ending his activities as a gateway to the United States for generations of immigrants.
Today, the Ellis island is a national symbol, but while he was on active service, the station reflected the complex relationship of the country with immigration, which has evolved from a casual openness to the hard limit. “It wasn’t a very welcoming place for immigrants, but it was not a place of horror,” says Vincent Cannato, author of “American passage: the History of Ellis island”. About it writes National Geographic.
Until the end of the 19th century, individual States had their own immigration rules. But then, immigration levels have soared. “From 1880 to 1889 it was just massively, says Barry Moreno, librarian and historian at the National monument of the statue of Liberty and the author of the Encyclopedia of Ellis island. — Never before has it received such a large number of immigrants.” In light of the influx of the Federal government in 1891 decided that it should take control.
New York was the epicenter of immigration. According to Cannato, about 75 percent of the shipping traffic of the country were in new York Harbor, as well as 75 percent of immigrants in the country. The state of new York was governed by the immigration center of Castle Gardens on the outskirts of Manhattan, but the new Federal office of immigration wanted and check was in a more controlled location. It chose Ellis island, a land area of three acres (1,21 ha) in the Harbor between new York and new Jersey, but before he could open the island, it had to double in size.
The demographics of immigration have changed radically in the decades before the opening of Ellis island. Previously, most immigrants came from Western and Northern Europe was mainly Protestant after the civil war people began to come from Russia, Eastern Europe and Italy — and they were Jews and Catholics who had fled from pogroms and poverty.
Some Americans wondered how the influx of immigrants will affect the character of the country. “It was an unknown country for many people,” says Moreno.
However, in the first decades of Federal control, there were few restrictions concerning who can enter the country. The US government has made it clear that they will not welcome anarchists, polygamists, criminals, or anyone who is sick. At the same time, however, required neither visas nor passports or any other documents, and there was no limit to the number of people who could enter the country.
Immigrants who eventually passed through Ellis island, started their journey by buying a ticket on the boat, usually sailing from Europe. Steamship companies were encouraged to thoroughly check passengers to ensure their continued health and financial viability: otherwise they would be fined $ 100 for each person who has been refused entry to the United States, and had to pay for the return flight of an immigrant who was refused entry.
Ships, nailing in new York Harbor, was met by a small boat from Ellis island with the inspectors of immigration who have come aboard, looked quickly at the passengers first and second class, many of whom were immigrants. Passengers who showed no obvious signs of disease were allowed to go ashore when the ship will stick to one of the piers of the city.
All the third class passengers, and the steering went on the ferry to Ellis island, where women and children became in one line and men in another.
“Most of the immigrants were not problems with the medical examination, — says Moreno, although they were scared”. Many of the immigrants had never been to the doctor.
If the disease was discovered, the clothes of this man were marked with chalk, and they were placed in so-called “pen doctor”, where they would be imprisoned as long as not subjected to more thorough examination.
After this “handle” was passed, immigrants were upstairs, where they expect a group of inspectors. Immigrants wore labels with the name of the ship on which they sailed, and the page number where they were listed in the list. The inspectors checked the immigrants to make sure that the information in the manifest — including their race and the availability of money to match their answers. If all coincided immigrants were free to go.
In the period from 1892 to 1924, 12 million people have successfully passed this highly effective immigration system of the conveyor belt. Most immigrants were processed through Ellis island within a few hours, and only 2% of arrivals to the island were denied entry into the United States.
But this era of mass immigration ended with the adoption in 1921 and 1924, new laws which severely restricted immigration by setting quotas for particular countries and demanding that immigrants received visas at the American consulates. Quotas were developed taking into account ethnic differences recorded in earlier censuses in the United States, as a way of limiting the population of southern and Eastern Europe.
As the majority of official inspections of immigration is currently happening in the US consulates abroad, Ellis island is becoming more and more irrelevant.
Today many immigrants arrive by plane with a visa already stamped in the passport. Meanwhile, according to one estimate, the descendants of people who arrived at Ellis island, account for almost half of all American citizens living today.
“People needed a few generations to be accepted, says Foner. In a sense, it is an encouraging story.”