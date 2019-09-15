Gati effectively knocked out Serrone in the UFC and wants to fight with Habib (video)
On Saturday, September 14, in Washington at “Rogers Arena” passed tournament on the mixed single combats (MMA) UFC Fight Night 158. In the main duel of evening in light-weight category are the Americans Justin Geti (21 wins, 2 defeats) and Donald serron (36 wins, 13 losses, 1 did not take place).
The battle lasted until the last minute of the first round when Justin went on the attack and a few strokes sent the opponent on the floor of the octagon, then the referee made a decision on the completion of the contest, awarding Gati TKO victory.
JUSTIN GAETHJE! He puts away Donald Cerrone in the first round in Vancouver! Unreal power pic.twitter.com/RbgN40yZDJ
— FightingMatrix (@FightingMatrix) September 15, 2019.
“McGregor ended his career. I want a real fighter, a winner Habib — Tony Ferguson. Want to be beaten with Habib until he retired. And if you win a Tony, then no one will miss our fight, we million stadium complete, “said the winner in the post-match comments.
Add that Geti received for his victory a nice bonus — the management of the UFC awarded him a prize for “best performance of the evening” in the amount of 50 thousand dollars.
