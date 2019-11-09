Gave out shots of the game for reality: Russia is once again disgraced himself with a fake
In Russia continue to give footage from video games for reality. But if earlier it was mainly the military, this time to embarrass diplomats.
On the international day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict, celebrated on 6 November, the representative of the Russian Federation to the UN posted on his Twitter page a screenshot from the game Fallout 3.
“The use of toxic substances in Vietnam, burning oil rigs during the war in Kuwait. Kosovo, Iraq, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Liberia, Ukraine — all these countries suffered serious environmental damage as a result of military actions”, — reads the text under the illustration.
Soon the tweet was removed, replacing the fake image with the “graveyard” of military equipment.
