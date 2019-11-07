Gave steer an acquaintance in Russia opened a case on the pilot, has taken the helm of an inexperienced…
In Russia opened a criminal case on the pilot during the flight, let the passenger behind the wheel of the aircraft An-24. This is reported by Russian media, citing the Investigative Committee.
The incident occurred on August 31, 2019 during the flight Yakutsk-Sakkyryr — Yakutsk airline “iraero”.
On Board the plane were passengers.
The video appeared online in early November. Twitter video published on the page of baza.
“At the helm of the 33 — year-old passenger. It has been established that to fly a plane she didn’t know how, but she was lucky — she met a pilot”, — the signature under the video.
In Yakutia deal with a pilot, has taken over the helm of the aircraft An-24 the girl.
We are talking about the aircraft of the airline “Iraero”. At the helm of the 33 — year-old passenger. It has been established that to fly a plane she didn’t know how, but she was lucky — she met a pilot. pic.twitter.com/XuYkwYBzQE
— baza (@bazabazon) November 7, 2019
Recall that in late August in Yakutia during the emergency landing of An-2 plane, killing two passengers.
and athletes.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter