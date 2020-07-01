Gazprom has reduced gas transit through Ukraine by almost half
For the first half of 2020 the transit of gas through Ukraine amounted to 24.9 billion cubic meters, which is 45% less compared to the same period last year. About it reports a press-service “the Operator of the Ukrainian GTS”.
“6 months of 2020, the Operator of Ukraine’s GTS was pretransitional 24.9 billion cubic meters of gas under the new transit agreement. Is 45% less than in the first half of last year”, — stated in the message.
Last year, recalled in OHTSU, Ukraine transported 45.1 billion cubic meters of gas.
It is also noted that since the beginning of the year Gazprom fully calculated for the entire amount of the booked capacity of the Ukrainian gas transportation system, of which up to half of used 78%.
“For its part OHTSU performs all daily applications and will continue to provide uninterrupted transportation of gas to European countries”, — assured in the company.
In the Western direction of Ukraine in January-June 2020 delivered 22.9 billion cubic meters of gas. In particular, in Poland — 1.8 billion cubic meters in Slovakia — 16.9 billion cubic meters, Hungary — 4.2 billion cubic meters.
In the direction of the TRANS-Balkan transit amounted to 1.9 billion cubic meters. Of these, 400 million cubic meters in Romania and 1.5 billion cubic meters to Moldova.
“We note that in June the transit of Ukrainian gas transport system to the TRANS-Balkan direction has increased sharply due to the stop of the gas pipeline “Turkish stream”, — said OHTSU.
Also in the first half of 2020 mode short-haul ( “short transit”) was made the test of transit operations on routes Slovakia-Hungary, Slovakia-Poland and Hungary-Slovakia, and also from the customs warehouse in Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.
As reported, the transit agreement between NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine” and Russian JSC “Gazprom”, which lies at the end of 2019, a period five years, envisages a minimum guaranteed volume of transit of 65 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters in the years 2021-2024.
