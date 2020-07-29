Gazprom resumed gas transit through Bulgaria
The accident at the Bulgarian-Greek gas pipeline occurred on July 27,
The transportation of Russian gas to Greece via Bulgaria resumed from the beginning of the gas day on July 29.
Russia’s Gazprom resumed gas transit in the direction of Greece after the elimination of accidents consequences on the pipeline on the Bulgarian-Greek border. It is reported TASS with reference to Gazprom export on Wednesday, July 29.
“Transportation of Russian gas to Greece via Bulgaria resumed from the beginning of the gas day on July 29. According to our Bulgarian partners, applications for transport on 29 July will be fully implemented”, – stated in the message.
We will remind, in the morning of 27 July, the accident occurred at the Bulgarian-Greek gas pipeline in the village of Kulata. Local residents heard a loud Bang and the station was marked by a sharp pressure drop in the pipeline. No one was hurt. The damaged section was isolated.
The Executive Director of the company Bulgartransgaz Vladimir the crimson reported that the probable cause of the accident on the pipeline was a pipe wear, since the pipeline was built about 30 years ago. On elimination of the accident and replacement of the damaged section of the pipeline took about 48 hours.
Earlier in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak explosion at arms factory Arsenal. Two employees were slightly injured. Also the explosion caused the destruction.
