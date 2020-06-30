Gazprom returned to Poland overpayment for gas
Gazprom still hopes that Poland will return him the money back
Gazprom had to pay Poland $ 1.5 billion overpayment for gas at the decision of the Stockholm arbitration.
Russian gas monopoly Gazprom has returned to the Polish energy company PGNiG overpayment for gas in accordance with the decision of the Stockholm arbitration. It is reported by Interfax, citing Gazprom export on Tuesday, June 30.
“Today OOO Gazprom export listed Polish company PGNiG cash due to return in connection with the decision of the arbitration Tribunal in respect of price revision in 2014, according to the contract of purchase and sale of gas to Poland”, – stated in the message.
Provided that in this case Gazprom and Gazprom export continue the appeal in the prescribed manner that the arbitral Tribunal’s decision.
“The transfer of funds not result in prejudice to the position of PJSC Gazprom and OOO Gazprom export in the course of the appeal”, – assured the Russian company.
Earlier it was reported that the Polish authorities on the example of Ukraine intend to seize assets of Gazprom in Europe due to the arbitration of a dispute over gas prices. According to the decision of the Stockholm arbitration, Gazprom had to pay Poland $ 1.5 billion overpayment for gas.
It also became known that Poland announced the agreement of Gazprom to reduce the price of gas.
korrespondent.net