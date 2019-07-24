Gazzaev, Leshchenko and Serov tried to help Siscanu: what happened
The Moscow city court decided to leave custody of the alleged “thief in the law” Oleg Shishkanov, allegedly known in criminal circles as Shishkin, who is accused of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy and involvement in the kidnapping and murder of the Deputy. This was reported by the press service of the court.
The appellate court upheld the decision of the Basmanny district court of Moscow against Oleg Medvedev (Shishkanov) about election to it measures of restraint in form of detention.
According to the defender Alexey Kirsanov, evidence of the involvement of Shishkina the criminal world is called “underworld star”, aka “wind rose” found by investigators at the bottom of the pool Medvedev. The lawyer noticed that the same star is on chevrons of EMERCOM of Russia, which, following his logic, “it is because they are structured to involve the whole Ministry”.
Kirsanov said that in business there is also the testimony of three witnesses, in particular former employee Goura (Central Directorate of criminal investigation), and now a member of the Investigative Committee named Poulin, who talks about his work in relation to 2012, however, imputed Medvedev article appeared in the criminal code of the Russian Federation only in the present year.
The second counsel for the defendant in Daria Evenina attached to the materials a guarantee of “friends and classmates” chichkanova and artists, including Lev Leshchenko, Lubov Uspenskaya and Alexander Serov, former chief coach of CSKA Moscow Valery Gazzaev, head coach of “Locomotive” Yuri Semin, coach of CSKA Moscow , Viktor Onopko and others.
Guarantors named shishkanova decent man, a patriot and philanthropist: he supported the football club “Saturn” from situated near Moscow Ramensky and helped the separatists in the Donbas.
We will remind that the detention shishkanova, which in TFR called thief in law, it became known on July 15. The same day he was arrested. According to investigators, he was involved in the kidnapping and murder in 2012 of the Deputy Ramensky district of Moscow region Tatyana Sidorova and her family.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Oleg Shishkanov, who was arrested on suspicion of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy and involvement in the kidnapping and murder of the Deputy, said that the serving time for it at the moment — the “one way ticket” and he will not survive in prison.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter