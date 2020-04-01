Geeks from Barcelona “Manchester United” and “real” were the three best young players in Europe
April 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
A popular edition of the Goal has made the traditional rating of top 50 young players in Europe who were born after January 1, 2001.
Rodrigo Goes
According to this list, the best young player on the continent is recognized as the Brazilian striker Madrid “real” Rodrigo Goes. This season he has played for real 21 match, scored 9 goals and gave 2 assists.
The ANS Faty
Immediately behind it stands a winger of Barcelona, the ARS Fati, who became the youngest goalscorer in the history of “blaugranas” and the Champions League and the third largest in the history of the Spanish championship.
Mason Greenwood
Closed three striker “Manchester United” Mason Greenwood.
Top 10 as follows.
- Rodrigo Goes (Real)
- The ANS Faty (Barcelona)
- Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
- Ranger (Real);
- Eduardo Kamwenge (Rennes);
- Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal);
- Lee Kang In (Valencia);
- Mohammed Attaran (PSV);
- Takefusa Kubo (Real Mallorca);
- Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).