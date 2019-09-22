Geely has announced a new crossover: first photos
The company Geely has released the first official photo of the new crossover Icon, which is due to begin this year. The series will form the platform of the BMA, developed jointly with Volvo.
Eponymous concept Geely introduced in the spring of 2018 vehicle (lower photo). Then many have considered it exclusively as a show car, demonstrating the new design and capabilities of the cars to a Chinese company. However, Geely Icon not just go into production, but will undergo minimal changes compared to the concept car.
A freight car will get a traditional side mirrors instead of cameras, the roof will be the roof rails and the side Windows around a standard framework. At the same time remain retractable door handles and the original vyshtampovki on the side graphics and unusual optics in the form of an hourglass or the infinity sign.
Compact crossover Geely Icon is built on a modular architecture of the BMA, which Chinese engineers had developed jointly with specialists of Volvo. Under the hood will be placed a 1.5-liter gasoline naduvnoj unit with a capacity of 177 power – is also the product of cooperation with Volvo. Overall length of the crossover is 4 350 mm, and the distance between the axles – 2 640 mm. the Closest “relative” of the new items in the technical plan will be the crossover Geely Binyue, which in Russia is sold under the name of Coolray. It is expected that the premiere of Geely Icon will be held in the near future, while mass production will start before the end of 2019.