Geely Icon seen on Chinese streets
Unusual Chinese crossover Geely Icon once again spotted on the streets of China.
Recall, the brand only recently revealed official pictures of the model.
But, judging by how often I notice the car without camouflage, its market launch is not far off. Icon — carrier new design Geely and totally different from other cars of the brand and is aimed at a younger audience.
Most likely, the crossover with futuristic appearance to debut in the near future, as Geely quickly brought the concept of 2018 to pipeline, adding side mirrors, roof rails, and frame on the door glass.
Hidden door handles doors also replaced the usual.
Tellingly, that Geely Icon kept the curves on the back.
In addition, photospin got Icon in a new Geely colour, reminiscent of the colors of Vesta — Lime. The only difference is that the black contrast roof.