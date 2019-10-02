Geely plans to build a plant flying cars
The company representatives said that soon will begin construction of a new production, which will be flying cars. The plant will be placed in China, Wuhan.
Test flights will be conducted on the spot.
Date of appearance of the first flying car is not disclosed and is kept confidential. The same applies to cost. The company plans to develop in China and in the international arena.
Recall that in this month Geely jointly with the automaker Daimler has invested in startup Volocopter — the manufacturer of air taxi, planning to start commercial flights within two to three years.
Lineup Volocopter is a ultralight electric multicopter, resembling a helicopter, but with a few differences. The quadcopter does not require a tail rotor and rudder.
A variety of screws instead of one provide movement in any direction and rotation of the axes due to the difference of speed of each motor.
Volocopter claims to have made more than 1000 test flights: some are piloted by people, while others are controlled remotely or autonomously via predetermined routes.