Geely unveiled a new crossover Geely Icon
The Chinese company Geely, presented at the motor show in Guangzhou new crossover Geely Icon. The most stylish and probably the most unusual crossover of the brand took the aggregate basis of the Volvo and kept almost all the features of last year’s concept.
Design “Ikona” is a mixture of styles, some of which are clearly reminiscent of the Korean KIA Soul, and the other part (the punch on the sides), oddly enough, our LADA Vesta. Interestingly, it was the work of a whole team of designers: the exterior is designed in Barcelona, the interior in California, and the final touches made in the Studio of the Shanghai Geely.
In General, the Icon is almost completely repeated last year’s concept: with the exception of the steel chamber, replaced by a mirror., roof rails and two-piece headlights. Even the interior with a clock and a digital “tidy” remained the same.
The basis of the SUV went to the BMA modular platform, developed jointly with Volvo, but under the hood is a 1.5 liter “of turbotron” with a capacity of 177 HP, which is also created along with the Swedes. Assist unit seven-step “robot” dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive.