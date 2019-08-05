Geisha in latex and lesbian love: Maruv released a Frank clip (video)
Maruv singer, who became a star member of the popular entertainment show “Tantsi z with a stars” for the first time in a long time has released a music video for a Russian song. “Between us” — a candid video in which Maruv appeared in a sexy provocative manner geisha in latex kimono.
“My billet this song was born a few years ago, and I thought to give it to another artist, but at some point I was offered a promotional contract to which this track is great. With the contract in the end did not grow together, and the song and the idea of the clip — awesome. Due to the disruption of the arrangements we have here is such a cool product, so all that is done, the better!” — shared Maruv.
