General Motors vehicles from the factory will have 26-inch wheels
The chief designer of General Motors, Michael Simcoe said that the automotive industry is going to start production of cars equipped with 24 – and even 26-inch wheels. Now such huge wheels can be found only on concept cars and crazy tuning projects. Simcoe promised that one of the first major wheel will get a new model of General Motors.
According to the designer, more recently, wheel diameter 18 inch even offered for a small number of models, and now they are considered small and many of the crossovers are basic. Trend will continue in the future, with the increase of dimensionality will apply to all segments, budget, and luxury.
Wheels grow in size due to the fact that they are one of the main elements of the exterior of the car for buyers. Therefore, designers try to enhance the attractiveness of the machines, increasing the disks.
For example, the Cadillac Escalade from the factory equipped with 22-inch wheels, and in 2020 will debut SUV of new generation that can receive wheel record size. Now, the largest wheel diameter 23 inch – optional put the crossover Lamborghini Urus.