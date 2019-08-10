General Motors was at the center of “fuel” scandal
The owners pickup trucks GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado 2011-2016 years with a 6.6-liter “diesel” Duramax filed a lawsuit against General Motors.
August 7 this year in Federal court in Detroit, a lawsuit was filed, which stated that GM sold in the U.S. “hundreds of thousands” of cars that are incompatible with American diesel fuel. We are talking about pickups GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado 2011-2016 years with a 6.6-liter “diesel” Duramax fuel high-pressure pump developed by Bosch. According to the plaintiffs, namely, fuel pumps Bosch became the reason of damage engines and fuel systems of their cars.
The lawsuit alleges that, as us diesel fuel has a lower density than European and provides less lubrication during operation inside the fuel pump are formed air pockets, which leads to friction of metal on metal and the formation of metal shavings. Once in the fuel injection system, the metal particles are pulling the engine down, what a failure occurs unexpectedly and run it is no longer possible, since the injection system and engine components are completely destroyed.
The original claim signed eight car owners, but the initiators of the proceedings believe that the risk owners tens of thousands of pickup trucks and medium-duty trucks the GMC Sierra 2500/3500, Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500, vans and vans GMC Savana, Chevrolet Express, with an eight-cylinder diesels Duramax LML and LGH Duramax, released from 2010 to 2016.
The lawsuit States that GM turned to Bosch in an attempt to compete with other brands the “big three”, such as Ford and Fiat Chrysler, who have struggled for a dominant position in the growing U.S. market for diesel cars. Bosch was supposed to help GM to improve the fuel efficiency and power of diesel engines. GM and Bosch not comment on the situation.
Previously developed by Bosch software already appeared in high-profile investigations on a diesel Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler.