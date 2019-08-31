Genes do not influence sexual orientation – study
Scientists from the Center for psychiatric research at Harvard, conducted a genetic analysis of about half a million people and found the individual gene influencing sexual orientation.
Scientists used data from 409 thousand people from the UK Biobank and data more than 68 thousand people from a private biotechnology company 23andMe. Participants were also asked if they have only same-sex partners or partners of the other sex.
According to the results, sensitivity to certain smells and regulation of hormones may affect sexual orientation. At the same time, their overall impact is not more than 1%.
According to scientists, in General, genetics may influence sexual orientation is not more than 25%. The study says that sexual behaviour is determined by thousands of genetic variants, but some of the gene responsible for the orientation, no.
– Research proves that sexual behavior is natural to man, – said the scientists.
According to scientists, questions of sexual orientation need to be considered comprehensively: to take into account genetic and external factors.