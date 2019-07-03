Genesis confirms compact crossover based on G70
In today’s interview with foreign journalists, chief operating officer of South Korean brand Erwin Raphael announced the debut in the early 2020’s first crossover company – we are talking about GV80.
But although the crossover based on the sedan G80 will be the first such car in the Genesis, he definitely won’t be the last.
Mr. Raphael has also confirmed plans for the second, smaller crossover that will be officially presented towards the end of 2020 or early 2021.
“We are very excited to present GV80 after about 11 months the following may/June,” said chief Executive officer Genesis Erwin Raphael. “Then, perhaps, another 10 or 11 months we will show a compact crossover built on the platform of a sedan G70”.
Crossover GV80 will get the most key components from the sedan G80. Should be available as rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive layout, the crossover will get the same beznadejnoi 3.8-liter V6, the 2.0-liter turbo, a 3.3-liter V6 and 5.0-liter V8, which is equipped with a mid-size sedan G80.
Unfortunately, at the moment the details of the crossover based on the G70 is small. But the same 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 from the sedan should be offered on the crossover, as well as some elements of appearance. Though we doubt manual transmission G70 will appear in a compact crossover.