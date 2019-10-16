Genesis GV70 was first spotted with a serial body
The smaller of the two SUVs Genesis was caught at the Nurburgring.
Hyundai decided to place Genesis on the map of luxury cars with a trio of sedans, but almost everyone knows that crossovers and SUVs are now in high demand. GV80 will debut before the end of the year and will go on sale in early 2020 as one of six cars of model range of the brand 2021, the second of which will be GV70.
Since it is expected that more GV80 is mechanically linked with the sedan G80, then, logically, there is a possibility that GV70 adapts diesel units from the G70. The second SUV with the emblem of Genesis discovered on the Nurburgring with full series bodywork, although the rear lights are missing. However, the cut-outs in back and side panels almost open form production-ready rear light clusters.
That is exactly GV70, and not his “older brother” they say the smaller size and slightly sloping roofline. The vents of the front bumper look different, and the pattern of the radiator grille has a dark finish.
Since the prototype was caught in a high-speed conquering “the Ring”, photospin could not look inside the cabin. However, note that the safety cage and front Recaro seats will not be installed on production model, since such equipment is used only during the testing phase when car manufacturers produce fine-tune the cars before sending it on the conveyor.
Under the hood is installed the same engines as in the aforementioned sedan G70. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine with a power of 252 horsepower and a torque of 353 Nm is likely to be available in the basic version, and a 3.3-liter turbo engine of 365 HP and 510 Nm in the more expensive models.
A belated “response” Genesis competitors Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC has already been confirmed for release in 2021. Meanwhile, larger GV80 may debut next month at the motor show in Los Angeles.