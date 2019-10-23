Genesis GV80 acquires the exclusive details
There is information about the specs of the Genesis GV80, which debuts in November 2019.
Despite the bad news about the upcoming delay Genesis G80 until November, we have exclusive information about the technical characteristics of the power plant and the dimensions of the first SUV Genesis. As reported by an anonymous source, this information was leaked during the training course.
So, Genesis GV80 motor gamma will be represented by 2.5-liter turbo engine Theta III is rated at 304 HP, 3.5-liter Turbo Lambda III with a capacity of 380 HP and a new diesel V6 with a displacement of 3.0 liters to 278 HP force power. As for the dimensions of the new car, they are as follows: length — 4 945 mm, width — 1 975 mm and a height of 1 715 mm.
Genesis introduced the concept GV80 as car fuel cell at the auto show in new York in 2017. It is expected that this will be the first crossover that was added to the line of SUVs of the brand. Prototypes, which were seen by fotosporno, very similar to the concept car, and inherited from him elements such as led headlights, rear lights and Quad grille. The interior was usually hidden from prying eyes, but always remained a small gap, which could be used to vent or to light.
There is the assumption that the internal combustion engine will join the electrified power plant. Some consumers waiting for the launch of pure electric car from Genesis, but this is unlikely, since we haven’t seen any full-size electric car Hyundai Motor. More likely that a line will be added modelis a mild hybrid system 48 V.