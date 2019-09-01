Genesis GV80 will arrive to dealers in early 2020
Genesis is preparing to launch a series of concept GV80, and a year — a compact crossover GV70.
The concept car GV80 Korean premium brand, presented at the new York auto show two years ago. It is expected that this will be the first crossover in the line of Genesis. The test version of the SUV in General has borrowed a few elements from the concept, thus confirming that the production version will use lights, radiator grille and, importantly, details of the interior of the model GV80 2017.
According to preliminary information, the 2.2-litre diesel engine will be replaced by a new 3.0-liter V6 on heavy fuel. In addition to the new engine GV80, you may get an electric component. Launch of the fully electric version is unlikely, because Hyundai Motor is no single environmentally friendly car more small and medium size.
The head of the company Manfred Fitzgerald, said that the seven-seat crossover could appear at the end of this or early next year, and photospin recently got the first test of the second prototype of the SUV, Marie — GV70, which will be released immediately after the big GV80. As representatives of Hyundai last year, a third SUV was also included in the road map the brand and will join the line by 2021.