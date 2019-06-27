Genesis has launched sales of the updated Genesis G80
Genesis G80 arriving in Australia, not so new, as his younger brother; in fact, the company actually working on a redesign which will be presented in September.
The luxury sedan will be sold in versions 3.8 and the 3.8 Ultimate.
In both versions, under the hood is located 3.8-liter V6 311 HP of power and 397 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with a lightweight aluminum 8-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels.
Customers will be able to switch between preset modes Normal, Eco, Sport and Snow, depending on driving conditions. Genesis has spent many months testing G80 on the roads of Australia to perfectly adjust its suspension and steering for local conditions.
Genesis Adaptive Control Suspension with dynamic stability control and electronic Suspension management are standard on performance and can adjust the compression force of the springs is up to 100 times per second.
G80 also has a wide range of security systems. These include a monitoring system “blind” zones, the collision avoidance function with pedestrian detection and automatic high beams. Also there is a warning on the departure of the lane warning rear collision, intelligent cruise control, camera circular review and monitoring system tyre pressure.
Local prices on G80 and 3.8 in the basic version starts from 47 917 USD, while the maximum price for the G80 reaches 61 827 dollars.