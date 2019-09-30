Genesis is busy preparing its first SUV
Genesis is developing its first SUV.
The so-called GV80 seem to the world at the end of the year.
Until now drivers were only available for the spy shots and renderings of the future SUV, which barely give any understanding of your vehicle.
Photos courtesy of Genesis Of Freehold, dealer center Genesis in new Jersey.
18 Sep dealers posted a few images in his official account on Instagram where you can see something like a serial GV80.
If we were shown early photographs GV80, it seems that the Genesis designers had not gone far from the original variations of the concept GV80. In these photos shows a relatively large SUV with the same split headlight design and the rear lights like the original concept.
The motor show in Los Angeles should be the most likely venue for the first showing of the SUV. GV80 will be driven by a 3.8-liter V6 and twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6. So far it is not announced, will introduce a new SUV if the G90 with 5.0-liter V8.