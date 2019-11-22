Genesis was brought to Los Angeles, the updated sedan G90
The luxury model has received a number of updates.
Better late than never, Genesis finally introduced an updated version of full-size luxury sedan G90 about a year after the flagship in South Korea. The changes are so significant that you might be tempted to believe that the next-generation model.
The focus is, without a doubt, a new and rather big grille “Crest” surrounded by the fact that the luxury division of Hyundai called rectangular headlights, because they are separated daytime running lights.
The back of a large sedan looks richer, thanks to an updated tail lamps with a broad band of light passing across the trunk lid. An integrated rear spoiler and dual exhaust pipes in the shape of the grille are also new, and 19-inch wheels equipped with the technology of sound absorption for noise reduction of tires.
Inside the cabin modifications are less significant. A 12.3-inch infotainment system with touch screen support wireless updates, and integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Available technology Active Noise Cancellation, as well as keema adaptive suspension, providing a smooth ride. Also worth mentioning a lot of new security systems of the lane-keeping assist, help prevent collisions, aid in a safe exit and help with traffic on the highway.
Genesis G90 2020 will go on sale in the U.S. next month in two versions: 3.3 T Premium with a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 and a 5.0 Ultimate with the 5.0-litre V8. The first will have a capacity of 365 horsepower and 510 Newton metres of torque, while the latter will develop 420 HP and 519 Nm. Both will be standard eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, but AWD will be available as an option.