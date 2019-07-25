Geniuses are born crazy: will Smith became the face of Moncler
The actor first starred in the advertising campaign of the fashion brand.
Geniuses are known for exceptional abilities: anticipate non-obvious things, which nobody believes, and with all devotion bring them to life. This obsession with surprise others, they call it madness. Genius is considered crazy until, until one day the whole world is not aware of his greatness.
New collection Моnсler devoted to just such unique. The author of the campaign under the slogan Genius Is Born Crazy (“crazy Geniuses are born”) was a renowned British photographer Tim Walker, and the first hero will Smith. It is worth noting that the actor and musician’s debut project in the fashion industry, up to this time the charismatic Smith has never worked with fashion brands.
“Geniuses are born mad” is about the contradictions and difficulties faced by the genius of its evolution and move beyond the ordinary. In the video, will Smith appears in a red jacket, white t-shirt and shiny pants from Moncler Genius, he hovers in the air, like a magic Genie, a role which he played in the movie “Aladdin”.
Moncler brand chose for the new collection theme geniuses a complex relationship with the outside world. The whole history of the formation of the brand is a complex and crazy path of development, eventually turning Moncler into a genius of the fashion industry.