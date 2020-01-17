“Gent” has hung a price tag on Yaremchuk
Roman Yaremchuk
“Gent” does not intend to sell Roman Yaremchuk during the winter transfer window, but is ready to consider the option of selling players of the national team of Ukraine in the summer of 2020, according to Voetbal Belgie.
The potential buyer will have to pay for Yaremchuk 15 million Euro in the same amount assessed by the Belgian club player.
According to the version of Transfermarkt, the cost Yaremchuk is 12 million euros.
Add that Yaremchuk had bought “the Gent” from Kiev “Dynamo” for 2 million euros.
This season, the 24-year-old Yaremchuk has scored 12 goals for Gent in all competitions.