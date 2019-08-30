Gently, solar panels system Tesla became the reason of fires in the United States
Walmart and Amazon declare that the system Tesla cause fires on the roofs of their stores or warehouses. The company has filed a lawsuit against Tesla.
Last year David Burek, a resident of North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, smelled something burning in the attic near the bedrooms of his young sons. He climbed the stairs and saw the melted connecting wire from the solar panels installed on the roof of his house. Firefighters found that flames burned through the roof and support beam. Fortunately, the rain extinguished it.
A month later, broke the roof of the house Ken Tomasello in Waldorf, Maryland, causing part of the ceiling collapsed on the bed. This ultimately led to this fire, smoke and water damage that Tomasello and his wife had over a year to stay at the hotel.
These two houses shared one thing: SolarCity, currently a division of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk. The company is engaged in the installation of solar panels on the roofs. Although it’s only a couple of relatively small incidents in a company with 400 000 solar consumers, but they cast doubt on the safety of solar systems Tesla.
Tesla turned to homeowners throughout the U.S. to warn that they require maintenance. The company States that recovery efforts are directed to the service life of the systems ranged from 10 to 20 years.
Tesla SolarCity bought in 2016. It loses market share to indicate the installation of only 29 MW in the second quarter, compared with a high of more than 200 in 2016. The flaws are becoming more apparent as the popularity of solar energy is taking off in the U.S. and around the world.
Sarah Wilder, Director of curriculum development and training in Solar Energy International, a nonprofit organization specializing in technical training, said that the shortage of skilled workers can lead to reduced quality of the system. According to Wilder, faulty components, poor quality fabrication, wiring or a combination of them can lead to fire.
Now fires lead to lawsuits. Last week Amazon announced that in June 2018 on the roof of one of its warehouses in southern California also used the Tesla system, calling it “an isolated incident”, which she considered as all 11 of the other set for the company solar systems generate energy.
Earlier this month, Walmart has sued Tesla, claiming that the company failed to meet industry standards when installing solar systems on hundreds of its stores and sparked fires in at least seven of them, including two in may 2018. The company released a statement saying they “look forward to solving all problems” and “resume solar Tesla in stores Walmart”.
After the fires in Massachusetts and Maryland, two of the insurer’s homeowners, Citation Insurance Co. and Allstate Corp., Tesla accused of negligence and breach of contract due to fires. Each of them has filed a lawsuit against Tesla and Wallingford, located in Connecticut, Amphenol Corp., which manufactures electrical connectors, including those used in Tesla units.
“We believe these lawsuits have no grounds,” said Amphenol. While Tesla declined to comment on the complaint, she denied the charges in a court trial Citation.
Tesla expressed concern about the Amphenol connectors, which, according to the company, are more likely to fail. The email States that even solar panels using these connectors have a low degree of ignition.
“Despite the fact that we strive for zero risk for all of our products, said Tesla, this level of risk is less harmful to households than home washing or a drying machine.”
In the January lawsuit in Charles County, Maryland, the district court, the insurer Ken Tomasello, Allstate, stated that he is trying to return at least $ 300,000 it had paid to compensate for his losses by fire.
In his April trial in the district court of new Bedford in Massachusetts, the insurer David and Stephanie Burek, Citation, stated that he sued for compensation of approximately $ 12,000 that he paid a pair of losses by fire.
A year after the fire, the Burek has published pictures of the damage to Facebook with a warning to friends and family: “I caution you from using Tesla, or any solar company. It can certainly save you money but could potentially cost you much more. For us, our family is much more valuable than any amount we ever would have saved”.