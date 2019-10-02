George and Amal Clooney celebrated the fifth anniversary of family life
Paparazzi are not asleep! Last Friday George Clooney and his wife Amal was spotted leaving her home in new York. It would seem that just yesterday the actor was one of the most desirable bachelors of Hollywood, and here it is already possible to congratulate with the fifth wedding anniversary.
The couple Clooney spent a joyful day exactly as supposed lovers. First George and Amal slowly walked around the city, and in the evening went for a romantic dinner in one of the most respected steakhouses in the city.
For a memorable date the couple have chosen understated quality images. 58-year-old George Clooney was limited to classic jeans and dark blue Polo, a 41-year-old Amal added a couple of colors, wearing top trend pink hue combined with elegant shorts classic style, the original jacket and boots to the knee.
By the way, on the eve of the big day George and Amalia asked what part of his marriage, they can call the hardest. To this the actor replied that nothing occurred over the years cannot be called difficult. And it is encouraging to hear, because he’s older wife for 17 years, and with such a difference in age of contradiction would be quite understandable.
Recall that the wedding of George Clooney and lawyer Amal Alamuddin on 27 September 2014 in Venice and wedding photography couple graced the cover of People magazine.