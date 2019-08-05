George Bush has become a grandfather for the third time (photos)
The 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush in ‘ 73 became a grandfather for the third time. According to People magazine, his 37-year-old daughter Jenna gave birth to a boy. Jenna and her husband Henry Hager already has two daughters — six-year-old Margaret Laura and poppy Louise, which will be four years on August 14.
Three years ago in one of the TV psychic Tyler Henry predicted jenna that she once had a son. And she said she’ll call him Harald in honor of his grandfather by her mother Laura.
Jenna with her husband and son
The newborn was given the name of Henry Harold.
Jenna and Henry were married in may 2008. A twin sister, Jenna, Barbara Bush were married in October last year for screenwriter and actor Craig Coyne. Barbara, who was the Director General of the Global body said that could not marry earlier because of the hard work. Now the woman left her post for family. Children of the couple yet.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter