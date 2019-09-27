George Clooney grew a beard and became even more beautiful
58-year-old George Clooney made a very strong impression, appearing on the filming of a commercial coffee brand Nespresso. The fact that for the last time, while Clooney did not appear in public, he managed to grow a long thick beard the color “salt and pepper”. This change of image came as a surprise to fans of the actor, accustomed to his usual short beard or manly stubble. However, as decided by fans of the actor, new beard is very becoming, George.
Quite a long absence Clooney is simple: after completing work on the mini-series “catch-22”, where he acted in three roles: actor, Director and producer, he decided to rest. So most of the summer he spent with the 41-year-old wife Amal and their dearly beloved 2.5 year old twins Alexander and Ella in his Italian Villa on lake Como.
Let’s remind, that recently, Amal and George will celebrate the fifth anniversary of their wedding. They were married in September of 2013, in Venice. And, as he told Clooney, then there could get not all the friends of George and girlfriend Amal. Therefore the actor has planned not just to celebrate the anniversary and to hold a second ceremony, where again you will hear the wedding vows. Moreover, since all will be held at this time in Italy, and in his house in California, how jokes the actor, no one missed then the wedding will not be exculpatory reasons for absenteeism. Because most of them live in Los Angeles, right next door, with the couple Clooney.