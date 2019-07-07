George Clooney is sure that he will be able to reunite brad pitt and Jennifer aniston
As told one of the friends of George Clooney, the actor wants to bring ex-spouses Jennifer aniston and brad pitt, who broke up in 2005. The last time both talking about what has kept feelings for each other. Moreover, Clooney absolutely sure this problem is him on the shoulder. After all, he is their old friend.
George started working in this direction for a long time. Last summer, as it turned out, Clooney was able to “lure” both — Italian Villa on lake Como. According to neighbors who saw brad and Jennifer together we rode the boat across the lake, they looked quite happy. But that was just the beginning, as pitt and aniston had to overcome years of alienation and “let go” of all the insults.
This spring, George came to the conclusion that the relationship of the former spouses finally, there has been clear progress. First, pitt is not hiding , came to the party on the occasion of the birthday of aniston in Los Angeles. And then joined Jennifer and her friends, when all the company went to continue the celebration in Mexico. And now, Clooney decided that the time has come for decisive action. He invited pitt and aniston in “double date”. George suggested that brad and Jennifer in the near future to go along with him and his wife Amal in Venice. Hopes Clooney, romantic atmosphere of the city will help pitt and aniston to recreate their former relationship. In fact, according to George, the actors are quite ready for this.
Recall: Jennifer, who has long kept a grudge against brad because he dumped her for Angelina Jolie, admitted recently that she still loves pitt and will love it always. And brad, in turn, noticed in one of his interviews, he believes divorce from Jennifer one of the biggest mistakes of his life…