George Martin oschaslivit fans of the TV series “Game of thrones”
George Martin made a gift to the fans of the TV series “Game of thrones”, partially describing the plot of its prequel. The writer said in the background will not be dragons, as the nature of narration does not imply the emergence of such beings.
About the filming of the prequel of one of the most popular serial films of recent times, it became known even before the showing of the first series of the final eighth season. Fans of the fictional fantasy universe known to be in the new series they won’t see favorite characters because at this time the story will be transported five thousand years ago, and tell you about the formation of Westeros. However, all are already looking forward to the start of the project and make their assumptions about a scenario. Over it personally works George Martin, but because he knows what the audience should expect.
According to the writer, the dragons compensate for the lack of direwolves and mammoths. The seven kingdoms will be in a completely different form. Westeros will be a fragmented area with numerous princely lands. Fans will not see the ancestors of the Targaryens, but in the series are the Starks because they are the representatives of First people. The audience will see and the white walkers.