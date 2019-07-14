George Martin revealed some details of the prequel to “Game of thrones”
It seems that the “Game of thrones” will never end. Anyway – in the foreseeable future. Just called the series will be different. And its immortality is logical, at least for two reasons. First, fans of the series, accustomed to live someone else’s life, waiting for her to continue. As he wrote during the show’s eighth season of “king of horror” Stephen king, dissatisfied with the reaction of the audience in the fifth episode (the petition about what season it is necessary to make a copy, signed by more than 1.6 million people – and the counter continues to operate until now) is easily explained. Everyone was upset that the series ended, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lenta.ua.
Second, HBO, which created the series, not interested to kill the goose that lays the Golden eggs. After all, during the show “Game of thrones” the number of his followers (NVO — channel pay) increased by 52%. Therefore in Northern Ireland are already shooting the pilot episode of the prequel to “Game of thrones” with a new show-run and a new name. However, he told the publication Entertainment Weekly the Creator of the epic George Martin, for the new name there are two options – “Long night” and “the longest night”.
According to Martin, the events that show in the new series will unfold over 5,000 years before “Game of thrones”. Västerås will consist of hundreds of kingdoms and remind constantly emerging local conflicts of the American Wild West of the mid-19th century. Lannister in the prequel will not be as kind this time has not yet come to light. Will not and dragons. But will the Starks, White Walkers, direwolves and mammoths.
In line with contemporary political trends, an important role in the prequel will play three women, performed by Actresses Naomi watts, Dennis Goff and Naomi FAC. However, how important, yet no one can say. Recall that shortly before the end of the eighth season of “Game of thrones” many believed that the power in Westeros will eventually belong to women, and it was Vice versa.
Unfortunately, the interview had not been raised the most interesting question is how the society will be shown in the prequel? Indeed, in our historical reality of the middle ages, which can be roughly compared to what is shown in the “Game of thrones”, lasted about a thousand years. Five thousand years before him – it is just the appearance on Earth of the first States. They were based on slavery, a rigid social hierarchy and the idea of rulers as living gods.
Would there be this real historical experience in the “Long night”? The question is not idle, as the relationship of society and government came to the end of “Game of thrones” in the discussion of the series to the fore, and it was attended by serious philosophers and scientists.