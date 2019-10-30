Georgia denied reports about the preparation for the resignation Ilia II (PHOTO)

In the Patriarchate of Georgia denied information about the plans of the Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II to announce his resignation. “A lie is spread by some media that the alleged Patriarch was taken to a secluded place where he is preparing a letter of resignation from the Patriarchal throne,” he declared on Tuesday to journalists deacon Michael Botkoveli. He asked the journalists not to spread unconfirmed information, Patriarchy.

However, he said that on October 31 by order of the Patriarch will be a meeting of the Holy Synod, which will discuss the most topical issues related to the Georgian Orthodox Church, reports “Interfax”.

In the Georgian media in recent days, politicians and experts discuss the recent scandalous statement of the Metropolitan of Bodbe eparchy of Jacob, who claims that the former Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, the current head of government George Gakharia and the Minister of internal Affairs Vakhtang gomelauri tried to persuade him to take part in the displacement of the Second Elijah and the transfer of the Patriarchal throne Tenens of the Patriarch Metropolitan Shio.

Jacob said that it was done by order of the founder of the ruling party “Georgian dream – democratic Georgia”, Bidzina Ivanishvili. The clergyman also noted that some of the highest hierarchs of the Georgian Church are corrupt and have connections with criminal organizations.

George Gakharia, who called the words of the priest folly. And the main lawyer of the Patriarchate of Edisher Karchava noted that the master James always had a good relationship with both the highest hierarchs of the Georgian Orthodox Church, and with Ivanishvili, so his statement is unclear.

After that, the Patriarchate said that Ilia II signed the decree by which the Metropolitan Jacob of posts chorepiscopi (assistant to the Patriarch) and the Chairman of the financial-economic Council of the Patriarchate, at his request.

“His Holiness took the decision. Lord Jacob is a member of the Holy Synod, and he will be present at the meeting. The Holy Synod is the Supreme deliberative body of the Church, and he will decide whether to start consideration in the bosom of the Church connected with Bishop James,” said Archpriest Mikhail Botkoveli.

However, he noted that Lord Jacob “paid for some excitement followed his statement,” according to “the Georgia Satellites”.