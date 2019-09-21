Georgia has extradited to Russia an alleged ISIS recruiter* (PHOTO)

Suspect in Russia terrorism Ramzan Ahmadov extradited from Georgia to Russia, said the Minister of justice tea Tsulukiani.

According to her, Aheadof accused of the Russian Federation in the recruitment of people in the terrorist group “Islamic state”* and in part in the hostilities on the side of the IG* in 2013-2015, reports “Interfax”.

The Minister said that in Georgia Aheadof moved from Turkey, where he also engaged in terrorist activities.

According to the head of the justice Ministry, the Georgian side has received from Russia a written guarantee that Aheadof will not be subjected to torture and their rights are not violated. Tsulukiani emphasized that the extradition was carried out in accordance with international standards.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.