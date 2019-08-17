Georgia said the illegal work of the Russian military on the border (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Russian military resumed the installation of the iron poles for the installation of wire fences on the border between the Georgian village Gugutiantkari and the village of Disevi (the territory of South Ossetia, which the Georgian authorities consider it occupied territory). This was reported by the Georgian “First channel”.

As the Deputy head of the Ministry Vladimir Konstantinidi, similar work, which Tbilisi calls “bordersize on the occupation line”, resumed on the eve of the 11th anniversary of the Georgian-Ossetian conflict in August 2008, in connection with which Tbilisi has already made statements on this matter.

“The Ministry again made a formal statement and had a meeting with the diplomatic corps. Foreign partners have provided detailed information about the illegal processes taking place on the ground. We continue to work intensively with international partners,” said Konstantinidi, quoted by the TV channel.

He added that on Friday, the diplomats planning to go to Gugutiantkari, to see the actions of the Russian military, which Tbilisi considers illegal.

In the report, First channel stated that the fence fall of the house of the two Georgian families. The houses themselves after the 2008 war were unfit for habitation, but the owners continued to use the land on site. The Russian military allowed locals to pick up their belongings from homes.

The village of Disevi to 2008 was in the area of control of Georgia after the Georgian-Ossetian conflict in August 2008 the village came under the control of South Ossetia. Georgia, unlike Russia and some other States, does not recognize the independence of South Ossetia and the United States recently called on Russia to withdraw its troops from “occupied territories of Georgia” and to guarantee the nonuse of force against Georgia.

In early July, Amnesty International published a report on human rights violations in the so-called bordersize: in the spring of 2013, Russian border guards started installing a barbed wire, to build the wall and dig in boundary markers, fencing off the territory of South Ossetia/Tskhinvali region from the territory controlled by Tbilisi.

By the end of 2018, the administrative line of demarcation runs through 34 border villages. Because of this, their people fully or partially deprived of access to agricultural land, forests, orchards and water sources. They do not have the ability to procure firewood for the winter and “cut off from their relatives, sources of income, cultural and social life.” Often barbed wire separates the neighboring house, making the relatives of the hostages of the foreign political interests: at the risk of being detained while trying to cross the dividing line, they pass each other money, medicines and other necessary things through the fence under the cover of darkness. When you cross the line of demarcation annually have been detained hundreds of people.

Representatives of international human rights organizations for 2018 interviewed more than 150 residents who are directly affected “bordersize”, and came to the conclusion that this process has a negative impact on communities on both sides of the administrative line of demarcation “limiting the right to freedom and personal inviolability and the right to freedom of movement, reducing the quality of life and reinforcing discriminatory practices.”

The report contains a call to the authorities of Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia “to revise and weaken the regime for crossing the” demarcation lines, abolishing all restrictions on travel; to provide economic, social and cultural rights of the population on both sides of the demarcation line; to investigate allegations of torture and ill-treatment of detainees at the border with Georgia; to open the previously closed border crossing points. And the government of Georgia is encouraged to provide financial and social support to those who lost access to their agricultural lands as a result of “bordersize”.