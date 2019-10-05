Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia, famous for the Mat to address Putin, caused by the Prosecutor’s office of Georgia on the case of theft (PHOTO)

A former employee of the Georgian TV company “Rustavi 2” Giorgi Gabunia, is summoned to the Prosecutor General of Georgia to testify in the case on embezzlement of funds of “Rustavi-2” reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor.

“In the framework of the investigation of abuse of authority against the legitimate interests of the broadcasting company “Rustavi 2″, the appropriation of money in the large size with use of office position and concealment of property of the imaginary and/or hypocritical deal on a poll in the General Prosecutor’s office of Georgia called Giorgi Gabunia,” said the spokeswoman.

3 Oct in the same case, testified the former chief of news service of TV channel George Laperashvili and former TV presenter, now a member of the opposition party “United national movement” Zaal of Udumashvili.

In the case of appropriation of money “Rustavi 2” as a defendant is its former Director General Nika Gvaramia. In August the Prosecutor General’s office of Georgia has accused Gvaramia to intentionally causing monetary damage to channel more than $ 6 million lari (more than $ 2 million).

Tbilisi city court has chosen a Deposit of 40 thousand lari (more than 13 thousand dollars) as a measure of restraint. Gvaramia initially didn’t want to pay a Deposit, but then made money.

We will remind, the journalist of TV company “Rustavi 2” Giorgi Gabunia. July 7 in the evening he started his author’s program “PS” obscene abuse in the address of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“First and foremost I want to give a huge Hello to our great friend, the President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin”, – started the program the journalist, after that calling the President a “Johnny” and saying a speech, mostly consisting of foul language. During her Gabunia suggested that the President “get out of Georgia with their slaves”, called Putin a “smelly occupier” and rudely referred to the President’s mother.

Trick of the journalist led to street protests and suspend broadcasting of the TV channel. However, if you ignore the rude forms of Declaration George Gabunia, his position is shared by many representatives of the Georgian society, including the political elite.

On 18 July, the TV channel fully recovered to its former owner Kibar Khalvashi. The dismissed General Director of “Rustavi 2” Nika Gvaramia, became the founder of a new TV channel “Mtavari arch”. The channel employed all the journalists who left “Rustavi-2”. On “Mtavari arch” began to conduct its transmission and the infamous Georgy Gabunia,

This was preceded by another deterioration of relations between Russia and Georgia. It began on 20 June, after the speech of the President of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy, Communist deputies of the state Duma of the Russian Federation Sergey Gavrilov. He took up the chair of the speaker of the Georgian and spoke Russian. The opposition in protest disrupted the meeting, the Russian delegation left Georgia under the protection of the secret services, and in Tbilisi protests erupted.