Georgian strongman one finger budged sea tug of 200 tons weight (video)

| August 28, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Грузинский силач одним пальцем сдвинул с места морской буксир весом 200 тонн (видео)

The Georgian strongman George Rostomashvili established in the port of Batumi world record by disturbing the sea tug “Tamara 2”, weighing 200 tons with one middle finger. According to Euronews, the ship neared the shore five meters. 29-year-old George was held to support for the underlying metal staircase. The record was captured on video and claim a place in the Guinness Book. It has already confirmed Federation records Georgia.

George Rostomashvili and his brother Irakli already owns a number of world records in weightlifting. George is also the winner of the “Cup of Champions” in 2015.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr