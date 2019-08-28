Georgian strongman one finger budged sea tug of 200 tons weight (video)
August 28, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The Georgian strongman George Rostomashvili established in the port of Batumi world record by disturbing the sea tug “Tamara 2”, weighing 200 tons with one middle finger. According to Euronews, the ship neared the shore five meters. 29-year-old George was held to support for the underlying metal staircase. The record was captured on video and claim a place in the Guinness Book. It has already confirmed Federation records Georgia.
George Rostomashvili and his brother Irakli already owns a number of world records in weightlifting. George is also the winner of the “Cup of Champions” in 2015.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter