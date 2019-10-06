Georgina Rodriguez admired figure in racy mini

25-year-old girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo loves to show off their figure in racy outfits and lingerie.

Джорджина Родригес восхитила фигурой в пикантном мини

Georgina Rodriguez shared with subscribers in Instagram a few new pictures, they captured a girl in a short purple dress with ruffles on the skirt and a plunging neckline.

Rodriguez posing, dancing against the wall, and in the caption to the picture says: “nice one”. Interesting, but says Cristiano Ronaldo her compliments or is it Georgina, nice to hear it from their fans?

