Georgina Rodriguez appeared on the red carpet in a dress with extreme cut
Not so long ago in the network there was a wave of rumors that the beloved Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant. Reason to talk has become one of the public outputs Georgina Rodriguez. So, during appearance at a social event model appeared in a slinky dress that emphasized distinctly rounded belly girls. However, then neither Georgina nor Cristiano rumors about the imminent completion of the family has not commented.
And Rodriguez has again been published, and selected for appearance on the red carpet revealing dress with plunging necklines and slits. The outfit emphasized seductive shapes of celebrity. And, as noted, by many fans: no hint of the pregnancy!
